Australia unveils massive new shipbuilding plan

Australia's US$66 billion shipbuilding plan will produce nine frigates and 12 offshore patrol vessels, as well as a dozen new submarines. SYDNEY: Australia revealed details of a massive shipbuilding strategy on Tuesday , its largest peacetime naval investment, with plans to construct dozens of new submarines and frigates to shore up its defence capabilities.

