Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Noti...

Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove You're A Legitimate Refugee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Right Wing News

Reading the news, one would think that the only nation in the world with a problem with illegal aliens is America. In fact, many other nations, mostly 1st World ones, have issues, and most have more serious laws and enforcement than America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,729 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC