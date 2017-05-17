Australia police mull abuse charges a...

Australia police mull abuse charges against Pope aide

Australian police were Wednesday deciding whether to charge Vatican finance chief George Pell over historic sex abuse allegations after receiving final advice from prosecutors. Cardinal Pell, Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, was interviewed in Rome by Australian detectives last October over the assault claims, which he has strenuously denied.

