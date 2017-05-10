Australia plans major spending plus surplus in 3 years
Australia's government announced Tuesday plans for major infrastructure spending including a new Sydney airport and an inland railway linking two major cities, while sticking to its goal of restoring a budget surplus in three years through higher taxes. Treasurer Scott Morrison said more than 75 billion Australian dollars would be spent on infrastructure in the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|18 hr
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC