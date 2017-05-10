Australia plans major spending plus s...

Australia plans major spending plus surplus in 3 years

Australia's government announced Tuesday plans for major infrastructure spending including a new Sydney airport and an inland railway linking two major cities, while sticking to its goal of restoring a budget surplus in three years through higher taxes. Treasurer Scott Morrison said more than 75 billion Australian dollars would be spent on infrastructure in the next decade.

Chicago, IL

