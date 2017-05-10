Australia destroys irreplaceable plan...

Australia destroys irreplaceable plant specimens

Around the world, specimens of plants mounted on what are known as herbarium sheets are routinely lent among researchers and shipped with the care and protection of a jeweler sending an emerald necklace. So when a package of more than 100 specimens - some irreplaceable and rich in scientific value - survived a 10,200-mile trip only to be mistakenly incinerated because of communication and paperwork mistakes, researchers were aghast.

