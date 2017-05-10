Australia considering NATO request to send more troops to Afghanistan

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he is considering a NATO request for more troops in Afghanistan, as U.S. President Donald Trump considers whether to expand the NATO-led mission there by several thousand. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin tour the Australian Federal Police Majura Forensics Facility in Canberra, Australia, May 8, 2017.

