Andrew Forrest to make Australian philanthropic history with huge donation

30 min ago

Mining and business billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest will give away a huge chunk of his personal wealth in the largest philanthropic donation by a living person in Australian history. The WA-based Fortescue Metals Group chairman and his wife, Nicola, will announce the colossal suite of donations alongside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at an event on Monday.

Chicago, IL

