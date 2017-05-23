An avolatte from Little Henri Cafe in Thornbury, Australia
When will the avocado madness stop? After 'avocado hand,' avocado-themed restaurants and avocado burgers, the latest trend involving the vegetable du jour involves pouring lattes into emptied half-shells. While the "avolatte" started as a joke by a barista in Melbourne, Australia, the irony seems to have been lost on the internet, instead inspiring copycats to post their own versions of the concoction on Instagram, some in jest, others in earnest.
