Alison Mau: I've had enough of Austra...

Alison Mau: I've had enough of Australia, I'm downloading the forms for New Zealand citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Georgia Herman , Paris Dallow and Charlotte Rankin are all 19, all New Zealanders, and all studying at Federal University in Ballarat, Australia. They are the last lucky ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC