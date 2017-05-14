AFLW star Erin Phillips retires from ...

AFLW star Erin Phillips retires from WNBA, keeps Australian Opals door open

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Dual sports star Erin Phillips will turn more of her attention to her AFLW career but remain available for the Australian Opals after announcing her retirement from the WNBA. Phillips announced her retirement on Sunday after being waived by the Dallas Wings on May 10 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... Thu Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC