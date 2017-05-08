'A shocker': Albanese blasts Labor's Australians First ad amid racism accusations
Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese has criticised an ALP social media video at the centre of racism accusations, saying it is a "shocker" that should never have been produced. Bill Shorten has asked the Labor Party to review the Australians First ad, which takes aim at the Government's policy on temporary work visas and promises to "Employ Australians First".
