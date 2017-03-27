Worst flood in century to hit Rockham...

Worst flood in century to hit Rockhampton

Residents in low-lying parts of Rockhampton have been warned to prepare for what could be the biggest flood to hit the central Queensland in almost a century. Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has warned the Fitzroy River could reach 9.5 metres at Rockhampton on Friday, which would be the biggest flood to hit the city since 1918.

