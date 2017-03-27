Worst flood in century to hit Rockhampton
Residents in low-lying parts of Rockhampton have been warned to prepare for what could be the biggest flood to hit the central Queensland in almost a century. Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has warned the Fitzroy River could reach 9.5 metres at Rockhampton on Friday, which would be the biggest flood to hit the city since 1918.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC