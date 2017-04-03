Vital Healthcare extends buying spree...

Vital Healthcare extends buying spree with two Australian facilities worth A$27.6M

Vital Healthcare Property Trust has acquired an aged-care facility and a hospital in Australia for A$27.6 million, extending the buying spree it embarked on since raising $160 million in a rights offer last July. The company acquired the Grafton Aged Care facility in northern New South Wales with aged care partner, Hall & Prior, gaining a total of 83 beds in 43 rooms and two adjacent residential properties that can be used for expansion.

Chicago, IL

