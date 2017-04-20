Virgin Australia will introduce Canberra-Perth fights in August
Travel time from Canberra will be the same as Qantas at four hours and 40 minutes flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 176 seats. In August and September sitting weeks, Virgin flights will depart Perth on Thursday and Sunday at 12.35pm and arrive in Canberra at 6.25pm.
