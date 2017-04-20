US President Donald Trump's tax refor...

US President Donald Trump's tax reform plan could cause US-Australia revenue disputes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he wants to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent, but overnight investors largely shrugged off the news because of the lack of detail.The one-page document released overnight by US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn lists aspirational tax reform goals but is by no means a plan which can be evaluated in a meaningful way, says Chartered Accountants tax leader Michael Croker. Rallies demand Trump's tax returns Thousands of chanting protesters took to the streets in cities across the US, demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC