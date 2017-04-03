Two lobsters, 17 vodka oyster shots a...

Two lobsters, 17 vodka oyster shots and a swim before jet ski arrest in Australia

A 33-year-old man ate two lobsters, downed 17 vodka oyster shots and six Coronas at a restaurant on Australia's Gold Coast before dodging the bill and running into the surf, police allege. He allegedly stole another six-pack of beer from the Surfers Paradise restaurant before police on jet skis arrested him on Sunday afternoon.

