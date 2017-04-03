Treasurer won't act over GST formula
TREASURER Scott Morrison insists Western Australia's low share of the GST carve up is not his doing, saying he understands the state's frustration but won't intervene. Treasurer Scott Morrison insists Western Australia's low share of the GST carve-up is not his doing, saying he understands the state's frustration but will not intervene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Teana Trump
|10
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC