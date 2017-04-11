Tourists would be lured to Queensland...

Tourists would be lured to Queensland to shoot crocodiles under new plan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Hunters would be able to go on safari in north Queensland to shoot crocodiles under new laws proposed by Katter's Australian Party. The party is drafting legislation, expected to be introduced before the end of May, to introduce culling, safari hunting, croc removal and egg collection initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 6 hr Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC