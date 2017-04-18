Top of South Island rocked by flurry ...

Top of South Island rocked by flurry of early morning earthquakes

A strong earthquake shook up the top of the South Island early on Thursday, followed by a string of aftershocks. GeoNet said the 4.6 magnitude quake struck at 4.13am, centred 30km northeast of St Arnaud at a depth of 7km.

