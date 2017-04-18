Top of South Island rocked by flurry of early morning earthquakes
A strong earthquake shook up the top of the South Island early on Thursday, followed by a string of aftershocks. GeoNet said the 4.6 magnitude quake struck at 4.13am, centred 30km northeast of St Arnaud at a depth of 7km.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|3 hr
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC