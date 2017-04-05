Top Australian tourist sites hit by s...

Top Australian tourist sites hit by stolen credit card scam

Top Australian tourist attractions are being targeted by an organised crime syndicate using stolen credit cards and popular Chinese social media portal WeChat to run a multimillion-dollar ticketing scam. The scam has only recently been discovered by the operators of a small number of major tourist attractions in Victoria and NSW.

