Thousands march across Australia for science and reason in public policy
Thousands of Australians have marched in support of science and evidence-based policy as demonstrations kick off around the world on Earth Day. Hundreds of thousands are expected to demonstrate in the global March for Science , which will be centred on Washington DC in response to US President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to science.
