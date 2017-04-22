Thousands march across Australia for ...

Thousands march across Australia for science and reason in public policy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Thousands of Australians have marched in support of science and evidence-based policy as demonstrations kick off around the world on Earth Day. Hundreds of thousands are expected to demonstrate in the global March for Science , which will be centred on Washington DC in response to US President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... 1 hr Wildchild 1
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Fri WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC