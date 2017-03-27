Third body found in aftermath of Australian Cyclone Debbie

Kayakers paddle on the flooded Logan River, caused by Cyclone Debbie, as it flows over the Mt Lindesay Highway in Waterford West near Brisbane on April 1, 2017. Flooded rivers were still rising on April 1 in two Australian states with two women dead and four people missing after torrential rains in the wake of a powerful tropical cyclone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.