The surprising thing Australians are investing in
Australians had financed more than 30 wind and solar projects to the tune of almost A$24 million in the last six years. Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull may be talking up the future of "clean coal" but ordinary Australians are putting their money elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC