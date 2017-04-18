The Latest: Pence wraps up Aussie visit at famed opera house

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence makes remarks after attending a business listening session with Australian and U.S. companies in Sydney, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Pence and Australia's prime minister swept aside any lingering tensions Saturday over an Obama era agreement on the resettlement of refugees, joining forces to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to scuttle its nuclear weapons and missile program.

