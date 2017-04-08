Teenagers charged with murder after death of Zeeshan Akbar in Queanbeyan crime spree

Teenagers charged with murder after d...

2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The two teenagers arrested over a fatal crime spree across Queanbeyan and Canberra on Friday have been charged with murder and will face court on Sunday. The two youths, aged 15 and 16, faced ACT Childrens Court on Saturday morning and were extradited to NSW in relation to the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Zeeshan Akbar.

