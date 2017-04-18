Teenage girl dies after shark attack ...

Teenage girl dies after shark attack in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The 17-year-old is believed to have been unconscious when she was pulled from the water - after the attack occurred at Kelp Beds, approximately three kilometres east of Wylie Bay, Esperance. Esperance Police together with St John's Ambulance and Esperance Marine Rescue, rushed to the scene where they treated the young girl on the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC