Teen charged with murder after allegedly beating her war veteran grandfather to death on Anzac Day
A teenager allegedly bashed her grandfather to death with a frying pan after he criticised her mother's parenting skills on Anzac Day. Tayla Perkin, 18, is accused of bludgeoned her war veteran grandfather Lyall Ellis, 89, after a verbal argument turned physical in his Esperance home in Western Australia.
