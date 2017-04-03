Suite of changes to assist Australian...

Suite of changes to assist Australian steel industry

The NSW government will make a number of changes to steel procurement, including mandating a new Australian standard in all its infrastructure tenders, the Mercury can reveal. In a move that's been dubbed the biggest procurement change in the Illawarra's history, the government will also publish the amount of Australian steel used in its projects and give $50,000 to the Australian Steel Institute.

Chicago, IL

