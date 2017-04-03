Suite of changes to assist Australian steel industry
The NSW government will make a number of changes to steel procurement, including mandating a new Australian standard in all its infrastructure tenders, the Mercury can reveal. In a move that's been dubbed the biggest procurement change in the Illawarra's history, the government will also publish the amount of Australian steel used in its projects and give $50,000 to the Australian Steel Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|3 hr
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Fri
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Teana Trump
|10
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC