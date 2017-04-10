Strictly stars touring with live show
A stage show featuring two of the lead dance stars from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Watford and St Albans. Somewhere In Time - An Audience With Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe is a new production, following on from their first UK tour in 2016.
