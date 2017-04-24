Stop bashing Canberra and take pride ...

Stop bashing Canberra and take pride in Australia's beautiful capital

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Capital cities elsewhere sometimes draw critical attention for being the seat of government and the home of bureaucrats, but few countries show as much contempt for their capital as many Australians do. News Corp columnist Miranda Devine wrote this week : "There's something seriously wrong with Australia when Canberra is our fastest growing town, boasting the highest wages, near record job growth, soaring house prices, and the most extravagant retail sales."

Chicago, IL

