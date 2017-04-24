Stawell salutes the fallen | PHOTOS

"If I can, I will," were the determined words of Stawell's Irene Young, a 97-year-old war veteran who led the town's commemorative Anzac Day march down Main Street on Tuesday. In a wheelchair and recalling the darkest moments of war, Ms Young proceeded down Main Street behind the flag bearers and led a procession of soldiers, musicians and passionate residents.

