South32 scraps $US200m NSW coal mine ...

South32 scraps $US200m NSW coal mine deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

South32 has scrapped its $US200 million purchase of a NSW coking coal mine after baulking at the "significant concessions" needed to gain approval from the competition watchdog. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the proposed acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery could substantially lessen competition in coking coal supply to local steelmakers in the Illawarra region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Sun TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC