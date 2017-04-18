South32 scraps $US200m NSW coal mine deal
South32 has scrapped its $US200 million purchase of a NSW coking coal mine after baulking at the "significant concessions" needed to gain approval from the competition watchdog. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the proposed acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery could substantially lessen competition in coking coal supply to local steelmakers in the Illawarra region.
