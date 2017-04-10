Snake nightmare: Massive python coile...

Snake nightmare: Massive python coiled around sleeping girl at Australian camp site

A family camping trip has ended in terror after nine-year-old Gabby Pettigrew woke in the tent with a 2.5m python tightly wrapped around her arm. Pandemonium broke out at 5am in the Moreton Island campsite near Brisbane as the schoolgirl let out a muffled "help me".

