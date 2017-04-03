Rockhampton's river peaks below estim...

Rockhampton's river peaks below estimates

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Rockhampton's Fitzroy River has peaked at 8.75 metres, below the nine metre peak residents had braced for. The chair of the city's disaster management committee, councillor Tony Williams, says he is very relieved by the lower-than-expected peak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC