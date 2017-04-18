Restaurant Brands' annual profit rises 7.8%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand, the fast food operator, lifted annual profit 7.8 percent as its local KFC business generated record sales, bolstered by the recently acquired Australian KFC business, allowing directors to increase dividends to shareholders. Net profit rose to $26 million, in the 52 weeks ended Feb. 27 from $24 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.