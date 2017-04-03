Rail closures to hit Aurizon earnings
Rail freight operator Aurizon says the temporary closure of the coal haul lines in Queensland due to flooding from cyclone Debbie will hurt volumes shifted and annual earnings. Aurizon was forced to again shut its Blackwater coal train corridor in central Queensland on Saturday, one day after reopening, as Rockhampton and surrounding areas experience further flooding caused by cyclone Debbie.
