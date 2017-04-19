Racism doesn't actually win elections...

Racism doesn't actually win elections in Australia, Malcolm

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Patriotism isn't just the last refuge of a scoundrel; it's also pretty handy for political parties with nothing substantial to offer. In 1987 then-leader of the Liberal Party John Howard was under pressure from his conservative wing and decided he'd fight the looming federal election on a platform which included curbing Asian immigration - with enthusiastic support from the National Party under Ian Sinclair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC