Queensland mines top list of Australia's biggest coal dust polluters

Seventeen of Australia's 20 dustiest coal mines, including the entire top nine, were in Queensland, according to the federal government's latest National Pollution Inventory. The data, which covered emissions in the 2015-16 financial year, showed the Peak Downs mine was the biggest generator of airborne pollution, with 30,576 tonnes of PM 10 particulates entering the atmosphere near Moranbah.

