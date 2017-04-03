Queanbeyan rampage: Robbery, a glassi...

Queanbeyan rampage: Robbery, a glassing and fatal stabbing

A bottle shop robbery, a homeless man glassed and a fatal stabbing: The 'terror' rampage by two teenagers that crossed state lines before the pair were arrested on a highway As two teenage boys faced court charged with a series of horrific crimes, the town through which they committed their alleged rampage is still reeling in the aftermath. The older of the two boys, 15 and 16, reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during his arrest following the 'ISIS-inspired' series of alleged attacks which crossed over the NSW-ACT border.

