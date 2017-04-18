Proper local takes over popular local after changing of the guard at Kings Arms
Regulars at The Kings Arms in Berkhamsted are going to be missing the familiar face of pub general manager, George Tompkins, who is moving to a new position within the Oakman Inns & Restaurants group. However, ably stepping into George's shoes is Aaron Kibble, who has lived and worked in the area for most of his life - actually making him a local for the popular 'local'.
