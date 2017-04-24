Pet crocodile found alive after house fire in Australia

Canberra, April 28 - A gigantic four-metre-long saltwater crocodile, kept as a pet by an Australian in Darwin, has survived a fire which gutted its owner's house, a firefighter said on Friday. Albert, believed to be up to 70 years old, was found unscathed at the back of the property in a custom built pen after firefighters doused the flames, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.