Pakistani killed in - horrific' Australia crime spree

SYDNEY: A Pakistani petrol station attendant was stabbed to death during an "absolutely horrific" crime spree in Australia with counter-terror police investigating Friday. The 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds late Thursday after allegedly being attacked by two boys, aged 15 and 16. Police believe the pair, from Queanbeyan where the petrol station was located, went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach, hitting a third with a tyre iron and a fourth with a beer bottle.

