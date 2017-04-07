Pakistani killed in - horrific' Austr...

Pakistani killed in - horrific' Australia crime spree

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

SYDNEY: A Pakistani petrol station attendant was stabbed to death during an "absolutely horrific" crime spree in Australia with counter-terror police investigating Friday. The 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds late Thursday after allegedly being attacked by two boys, aged 15 and 16. Police believe the pair, from Queanbeyan where the petrol station was located, went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach, hitting a third with a tyre iron and a fourth with a beer bottle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... 11 hr JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 18 hr Teana Trump 10
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC