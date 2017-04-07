Pakistani killed in - horrific' Australia crime spree
SYDNEY: A Pakistani petrol station attendant was stabbed to death during an "absolutely horrific" crime spree in Australia with counter-terror police investigating Friday. The 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds late Thursday after allegedly being attacked by two boys, aged 15 and 16. Police believe the pair, from Queanbeyan where the petrol station was located, went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach, hitting a third with a tyre iron and a fourth with a beer bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|11 hr
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Teana Trump
|10
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC