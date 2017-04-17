Orange leads regional enrolments at Open Universities Australia
ONLINE ADVANCEMENT: In addition to working 70 hours a week at two jobs, 21-year-old Harley Stedman spends 15 hours a week studying online. Orange is leading the state for the first time when it comes to regional enrolments for online courses through Open Universities Australia.
