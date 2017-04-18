NZ shares financial scrutiny initiatives with Australia

Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Chris Bishop MP and Hon Clayton Cosgrove MP, will represent New Zealand this week at the Australasian Council of Public Accounts Committee Conference in Brisbane, Australia. The Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, Rt Hon David Carter, said "Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in ensuring governments are held accountable to tax payers in how they collect and spend revenue.

