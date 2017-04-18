NZ shares financial scrutiny initiati...

NZ shares financial scrutiny initiatives with Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Scoop

Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Chris Bishop MP and Hon Clayton Cosgrove MP, will represent New Zealand this week at the Australasian Council of Public Accounts Committee Conference in Brisbane, Australia. The Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, Rt Hon David Carter, said "Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in ensuring governments are held accountable to tax payers in how they collect and spend revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC