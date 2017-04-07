NSW floods: Emergency service workers from across Australia set up camp at Wollongbar tent city
A base camp known as 'tent city' is hosting hundreds of volunteers arriving in northern New South Wales to assist with flood recovery efforts. The temporary facility was set up at the Wollongbar TAFE campus last Friday and is hosting 400 workers at a time, primarily from the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service .
