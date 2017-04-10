New Zealand woman jailed for 2.5 years in Bali for possessing methamphetamine

Myra Lynne Williams was found with a plastic sachet containing 0.43 grams of methamphetamine after arriving from Melbourne at Bali airport. A New Zealand woman who had been living in Australia has been sentenced to two and a half years' jail after a plastic sachet containing 0.43 grams of methamphetamine fell out of her pocket at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport last year.

