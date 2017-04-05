Nauru president: Australia's refugee ...

Nauru president: Australia's refugee policy - working well'

Nauru's president said Thursday that Australia's controversial policy of sending asylum seekers to his Pacific island nation was "working well," as he met with the Australian prime minister amid questions over the fate of hundreds of refugees languishing at Nauru's Australian-run detention camp. The meeting in Sydney between President Baron Waqa and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull follows fresh scrutiny of Australia's asylum-seeker policy sparked by a resettlement deal between Australia and the U.S. Australia refuses to settle any asylum seekers who try to arrive by boat, insisting the tough policy is necessary to dissuade migrants from attempting the dangerous ocean crossing from Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

