Nation-Now 27 mins ago 2:33 p.m.New super-sized Earth may be close enough to detect signs of life
Scientists have found a planet the size of a jumbo Earth circling a nearby star, meaning it is one of the handful of worlds where astronomers' sensors might be powerful enough to detect signs of life. The new planet, known as LHS 1140b, receives enough starlight to allow for liquid water, a prerequisite for life on Earth.
