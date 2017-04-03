Michael Hill 9-month total store sales rise 5.5%

Michael Hill International's newly opened stores in Australia and Canada helped drive a 5.5 percent increase in sales in the first nine months of its financial year, outpacing an increase in same-store revenue as trading in New Zealand and the US remained tough. In the flagship jewellery chain stores, the retailer posted a 4.4 percent increase to A$435.6 million in nine-month sales, while same-store gained a more modest 0.8 percent to A$411.5 million, the Brisbane-based retailer said in a statement.

