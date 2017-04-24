Memorial for Wales-based endurance cyclist killed during a race in Australia
A memorial service is being held for an inspirational British endurance cyclist who died after he was hit by a car during a race across Australia. Tributes poured in for Mike Hall, 35, who died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I...
|Apr 8
|Jay is schizophrenic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC