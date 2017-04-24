Memorial for Wales-based endurance cy...

Memorial for Wales-based endurance cyclist killed during a race in Australia

A memorial service is being held for an inspirational British endurance cyclist who died after he was hit by a car during a race across Australia. Tributes poured in for Mike Hall, 35, who died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, last month.

